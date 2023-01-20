ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Shinedown returns to Spokane May 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shinedown will return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for "The Revolutions Live Tour," on Saturday, May 6. They will tour with two other bands, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. The band released its newest album, Planet Zero. The album debuted in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Spokane, WA

Spokane in Spokane County is one of Washington’s brightest tourist spots, where natural landmarks are consciously woven into the urban lifestyle of a growing metropolis. Ditto Downtown Spokane, where the lush Riverfront Park and famed Spokane Falls are nestled within a busy central district with urban attractions that are as fascinating as the natural wonders.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cloudy and Cool for Today and Tuesday- Mark

SPOKANE, Wash. — Clouds with possible freezing fog and some morning flurries. Clouds and cold move in through Thursday with highs of 32 and lows in the 20’s. Friday we will see light snow, and then a colder weekend. What we’re tracking Clouds and cold temperatures are possible for the next several days. There is a chance of snow on...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.

ATLANTA, Ga. – A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
ATLANTA, GA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

