On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
Madison - One City Schools
Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash
MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
Quentin Verdier
COLUMBUS—Quentin Verdier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Quentin was born on October 13, 1952 to Quentin and Margaret (Wells) Verdier in Montgomery, Maryland. Quentin enjoyed history including his own family’s; some examples include the fact that his mother was a direct...
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Joseph “Jay” T. Cyrnek
Joseph T. “Jay” Cyrnek, age 64, of Monroe, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wisconsin where he had resided for the last 40 years after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. Jay was born on October 17, 1958 in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph F. and Esther R. (Zonta) Cyrnek. He was a 1976 graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago and had worked as a Hydraulic Mechanic for Morgan Corporation in Janesville.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Steven James Convery
BLUE MOUNDS - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven James Convery announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis. He was born to parents, Cecil “Bob” and Meryl (Eggins) Convery on June 15, 1977, in Lismore, New South Wales in Australia.
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink
VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
Right lanes of westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The right three lanes of the westbound Beltline are back open Tuesday at Todd Drive following a traffic incident. The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Madison fire, police and EMS crews were sent to the scene. Cameras at the scene indicated that all westbound traffic...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL...
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
