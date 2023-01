Members of the Micro Wrestling Federation are pictured in a promotional photo. The organization will hold a show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Photo submitted.

The Micro Wrestling Federation, “a full-scale, WWE-type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall,” will be in action starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Owensboro Convention Center for its all-ages show.

The company was founded in 2000 by a wrestler who was putting on about 20 to 25 shows a year, according to owner Jack Darrell.