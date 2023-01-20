Read full article on original website
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Strikes update: How Monday 23 January’s walkouts will affect you
As ambulance workers get ready to strike again, the message from the NHS once more is: only call 999 if you are seriously ill or your condition is life-threatening. Monday's walkout will affect ambulance services in England and Wales. The action will involve thousands of staff, including paramedics, control room...
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Company fined after man dies at Derbyshire construction site
A company has been fined £146,000 after a man died on a construction site in Derbyshire. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Philip Macdonald was helping build an overflow weir at Monk's Pond, near Ashbourne, on 5 September 2017. The 48-year-old, from Alfreton, was crushed when a 20-tonne...
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients. Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022. A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of...
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
