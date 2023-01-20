ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC

US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians

The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'

Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC

Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital

A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC

Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change

A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
The Guardian

Biden accused of hypocrisy as he seeks extradition of Julian Assange

Joe Biden has been accused of hypocrisy for demanding the release of journalists detained around the world while the US president continues seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face American espionage charges. The campaign to pressure the Biden administration to drop the charges moved...
BBC

Haiti profile - Media

Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
BBC

Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people

A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said. Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs". Residents said the dogs - thought to...
BBC

Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured

A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
BBC

Finland calls for 'time-out' in heated Nato talks with Turkey

A "time-out" is needed in Finland and Sweden's talks with Turkey about joining Nato, Helsinki's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said. A series of controversial protests in Sweden, including the burning of a Quran, have angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recent days. As Turkey is already a member...
BBC

Hazrat Wali: Teenager found guilty of killing Afghan refugee

A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Afghan refugee in a south-west London park has been found guilty of manslaughter. Hazrat Wali was attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021. The Old Bailey heard he was stabbed following a row about a girl. The 17-year-old defendant,...
BBC

Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings

A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC

'I'm not allowed to work': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban

Afghanistan's acting minister of disaster management has told us that many areas of Afghanistan are now completely cut off by snow; military helicopters have been sent to the rescue, but they haven't been able to land in the most mountainous regions. At least 124 people have died in freezing temperatures,...

