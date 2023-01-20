Read full article on original website
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
I left a job in the U.S. Military to work at Hooters – the Army made me strong but I found it traumatic too
A HOOTERS worker shared how her Military past has affected her. TikTok user Angel Marie said she is stronger from her time in the Army but that it wasn't always easy. "The trauma just wasn't worth it," Angel revealed in a video reminiscing about the time she spent serving in the Army.
‘It’s a farce’: the giant Brexit border control site now used to inspect Ukrainian pets
The customs inspection site at Sevington in Kent has space for 1,700 lorries, but lies largely deserted
BBC
US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians
The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Two missing Britons killed in Ukraine while evacuating citizens from Soledar
Foreign Office confirms Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, killed while carrying out humanitarian work at war’s frontline
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Reddit Blasts Man Who Sneakily Told Wife’s Boss That She’s Overworked: ‘The 1950s Called…’
A man was roasted on Reddit after revealing he texted his wife's boss behind her back because he was tired of seeing her stressed out at home. Now, his wife is furious with him, and the internet thinks he's a misogynist. "My wife has been putting in 10-14 hour days...
Biden accused of hypocrisy as he seeks extradition of Julian Assange
Joe Biden has been accused of hypocrisy for demanding the release of journalists detained around the world while the US president continues seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face American espionage charges. The campaign to pressure the Biden administration to drop the charges moved...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Haiti profile - Media
Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
BBC
Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people
A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said. Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs". Residents said the dogs - thought to...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
Thousands march across Dartmoor to demand right to wild camp
More than 3,000 people protest on estate of Alexander Darwall after his court victory ends right to wild camp in England
BBC
Finland calls for 'time-out' in heated Nato talks with Turkey
A "time-out" is needed in Finland and Sweden's talks with Turkey about joining Nato, Helsinki's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said. A series of controversial protests in Sweden, including the burning of a Quran, have angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recent days. As Turkey is already a member...
BBC
Hazrat Wali: Teenager found guilty of killing Afghan refugee
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Afghan refugee in a south-west London park has been found guilty of manslaughter. Hazrat Wali was attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021. The Old Bailey heard he was stabbed following a row about a girl. The 17-year-old defendant,...
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC
'I'm not allowed to work': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban
Afghanistan's acting minister of disaster management has told us that many areas of Afghanistan are now completely cut off by snow; military helicopters have been sent to the rescue, but they haven't been able to land in the most mountainous regions. At least 124 people have died in freezing temperatures,...
