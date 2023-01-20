EQS-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Divergent biotech equity markets mirror value over growth theme in 2022 Proposed dividend of CHF 2.85

Read full article on original website
Related
Salesforce is now facing the very real threat of activist shareholders overthrowing its board and forcing the sale of mega-acquisitions like Slack and Tableau
Salesforce is facing more upheaval with Elliott Management buying a stake in the company, and it could force widespread changes, experts say.
Elon Musk needs to soothe investor fears over his Twitter saga as Tesla faces one of the most important moments in the history of the company, Wedbush says
Tesla stock is still poised for upside, but Elon Musk needs to comfort investors about his chaotic Twitter takeover, Wedbush's Dan Ives said.
Business Insider
Capital One Quicksilver Secured card review
Is the Capital One Quicksilver Secured card the best credit card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
American truckers' wages have dropped by more than $50,000 since 1980, creating one of the industry's biggest problems
The dizzying wage decrease in long-haul trucking since 1980 contributes to the industry's high turnover rate.
Comments / 0