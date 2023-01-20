The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education is hosting an open house to allow the campus community to see its new, temporary location in Louise Pound Hall. The event is 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 in Louise Pound Hall, Suite 211. CARE shifted to the temporary location due to the start of the Neihardt Center renovation. CARE staff expect to assist students from Pound Hall through fall 2024. CARE offers a confidential, supportive resource for victims/survivors of sexual assault, relationship violence, sexual harassment and stalking.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO