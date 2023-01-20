Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's all-time top scorer in the competition?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Juventus line-up from the game against Atalanta in 2018?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the game against Liverpool in...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name each of these countries' most expensive footballers?
10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?. When Mohamed Salah made his move from Roma to Liverpool,...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund
fourfourtwo.com
Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Carabao Cup clash
Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Tuesday January 24, 8pm GMT. Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?
15 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?. English football has a close history with hat-tricks. After all – until...
Comments / 0