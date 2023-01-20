BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO