actionnewsnow.com
Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students
The Chico State Basic Needs Project is seeing a rise in students using the Wildcat Food Pantry on campus. Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students. The Chico State Basic Needs Project is seeing a rise in students using the Wildcat Food Pantry on campus.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Chico this week for signal construction project
CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Swiftwater Rescue Unit will train Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon
If you see activity in the Butte Creek Canyon area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is training. Butte County Swiftwater Rescue Unit will train Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon. If you see activity in the Butte Creek Canyon area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
actionnewsnow.com
Hot air balloon floats over Yuba City after it crashes into car during Saturday event
Yuba City police say that no one was injured, the pilot was the only person in the balloon when it took to the air. Hot air balloon floats over Yuba City after it crashes into car during Saturday event. Yuba City police say that no one was injured, the pilot...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
actionnewsnow.com
Tax experts concerned over accountant shortage amid tax season
CHICO, Calif. - Tax season is now here, but tax experts tell Action News Now this year will be different than ones in past years. The COVID-19 era tax breaks are pretty much over now and experts say, that may cause your refund to be smaller this year than in years past.
KCRA.com
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
actionnewsnow.com
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright skies & a warming trend ahead
Throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure off the coast is continuing to leave northern California under a dry weather pattern and keeping the storm track well to our north. The ridge off the coast is also leaving us with clear to sunny skies, the potential for colder overnight low temperatures and warmer daytime high temperatures through the middle of this week. Downslope north winds overnight have kept most of the valley from getting much colder than early Monday, but it's a little bit colder in Chico where the wind is more sheltered. Foothill areas are starting out a little warmer due to the northeast winds, but our higher elevations are mostly running several degrees colder than early Monday for the start of your Tuesday. We're starting out under clear skies and have modest north winds to start the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and single digits to 20's in most of our mountain zones overnight. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph through the day in the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will be possible in the foothills and northern Sierra through your Tuesday. We'll be sunny across our entire region this afternoon and our high temperatures are projected to end up several degrees warmer than Monday's. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 60's, foothill areas will range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, Sierra areas will range from the 30's to 40's, and the Northern Mountains will mostly end up in the 50's Tuesday afternoon. The clear skies and more modest north winds are projected to leave our temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday evening, and you'll likely want to have an extra layer handy if you're planning on being outside.
actionnewsnow.com
Ohana Comic Con hosted at Chico Women’s Club Sunday
A special guest, C. Andrew Nelson, was present at the event on Sunday. Ohana Comic Con hosted at Chico Women’s Club Sunday. A special guest, C. Andrew Nelson, was present at the event on Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
actionnewsnow.com
Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on 50-year anniversary of Roe V. Wade
This group joins many others around the nation marching for abortion rights, but not everyone is for abortion rights. There weren’t any counter protests in Chico today, but there have been several pro-life rallies held around the nation this weekend. Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise police make 3 separate DUI arrests during Saturday night shift
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that during the night shift, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, they made three separate, unrelated DUI arrests. PPD would like to remind everyone that DUI crashes kill around one person every 45 minutes in the US, according to NHTSA. “Studies show...
Paradise Post
Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire
PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Chico. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found a...
