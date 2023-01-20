Throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure off the coast is continuing to leave northern California under a dry weather pattern and keeping the storm track well to our north. The ridge off the coast is also leaving us with clear to sunny skies, the potential for colder overnight low temperatures and warmer daytime high temperatures through the middle of this week. Downslope north winds overnight have kept most of the valley from getting much colder than early Monday, but it's a little bit colder in Chico where the wind is more sheltered. Foothill areas are starting out a little warmer due to the northeast winds, but our higher elevations are mostly running several degrees colder than early Monday for the start of your Tuesday. We're starting out under clear skies and have modest north winds to start the day. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and single digits to 20's in most of our mountain zones overnight. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph through the day in the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will be possible in the foothills and northern Sierra through your Tuesday. We'll be sunny across our entire region this afternoon and our high temperatures are projected to end up several degrees warmer than Monday's. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 60's, foothill areas will range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, Sierra areas will range from the 30's to 40's, and the Northern Mountains will mostly end up in the 50's Tuesday afternoon. The clear skies and more modest north winds are projected to leave our temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday evening, and you'll likely want to have an extra layer handy if you're planning on being outside.

