MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach Gary Garner had announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the season. Garner is in his 14th season with the Trojan men’s basketball team, the second longest men’s basketball coaching tenure behind legendary Ed Harter. Garner, who began coaching Dakota State in 2009, holds the second most all-time victories in men’s basketball program history with 194 wins prior to this weekend’s home games at DSU Fieldhouse.

MADISON, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO