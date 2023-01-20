ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

San Marcos Holds Off Dos Pueblos in a Thunderhut Thriller, 55-54

For the second time this season, the San Marcos boys basketball team narrowly got past crosstown rival Dos Pueblos, this time, Monday night at the Thunderhot. With 2.5 seconds remaining, the Chargers had one last look at the basket but a shot from guard Justin Stock clanked off the rim and a put-back attempt came just a second after the buzzer sounded, giving the Royals a thrilling 55-54 Channel League win.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa

San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors

Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting

The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Water Polo Beats No. 14 Indiana

The No. 19 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team remained undefeated on the second day of the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite, shutting out UC Merced 22-0 before beating No. 14 Indiana 13-10. The Gauchos improve to 4-0 with two shutouts and a good win over their first ranked...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase

Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023

Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023

Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm

Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons

The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Schlep Aims to Run Over BRCA Gene Cancer

The second annual Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Cancer Schlep: Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will kick off, rain or shine, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Leadbetter Beach. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. The inaugural race took place in 2011 in New York City, becoming...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

