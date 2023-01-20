Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
San Marcos Holds Off Dos Pueblos in a Thunderhut Thriller, 55-54
For the second time this season, the San Marcos boys basketball team narrowly got past crosstown rival Dos Pueblos, this time, Monday night at the Thunderhot. With 2.5 seconds remaining, the Chargers had one last look at the basket but a shot from guard Justin Stock clanked off the rim and a put-back attempt came just a second after the buzzer sounded, giving the Royals a thrilling 55-54 Channel League win.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Carter Battle, Kayalily Penn of Bishop Diego Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High basketball player Carter Battle and Bishop Diego soccer’s Kayalily Penn were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Battle turned in fine all-around performance in two Channel League games last week,...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa
San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
Noozhawk
Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors
Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
Basketball: Dayzia Mendoza, Chloe Adams Play Well in Santa Barbara Loss to Oxnard; Dos Pueblos Boys Routed
Dayzia Mendoza scored 21 points and Chloe Adams had a double-double for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 67-47 loss to Oxnard in a Channel League game on Saturday night. The Dons only trailed by six after the first quarter and were down by 10 at halftime...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
UCSB Water Polo Beats No. 14 Indiana
The No. 19 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team remained undefeated on the second day of the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite, shutting out UC Merced 22-0 before beating No. 14 Indiana 13-10. The Gauchos improve to 4-0 with two shutouts and a good win over their first ranked...
Noozhawk
Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase
Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Noozhawk
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
Noozhawk
Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
Noozhawk
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Noozhawk
Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Schlep Aims to Run Over BRCA Gene Cancer
The second annual Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Cancer Schlep: Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will kick off, rain or shine, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Leadbetter Beach. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. The inaugural race took place in 2011 in New York City, becoming...
Comments / 0