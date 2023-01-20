Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian girls pull away from West Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team improved to 10-1 on the season by pulling away from visiting West Central 67-55 on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Lennox Orioles fly past West Central
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lennox Orioles ran their record to 9-1 this season by flying past the visiting West Central Trojans 69-42 on Monday night in South Dakota boys prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Ranked Jefferson basketball teams roll past Huron
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The great basketballs season for Sioux Falls Jefferson High School continued during a Saturday doubleheader in Sioux Falls against the visiting Huron Tigers. The Jefferson girls, ranked third in AA, started proceedings with a 54-31 victory. The top-ranked Cavalier boys followed by defeating...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes’ Peterson has return to sidelines and coaching in perspective after accident
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though this can’t be the kind of first season Eric Peterson imagined when he took the South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coaching position, the fact he’s back roaming the sidelines is a big victory in and of itself. After hurting...
Lincoln boys outlast Mitchell in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln outlasted a late surge from Mitchell to claim a narrow 67-66 win on Saturday. The Patriots found themselves up by ten points in the third quarter, but that’s when the Kernels began to close the gap. Lincoln trailed by one in the final seconds, but an Elijah […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls back in the win column with victory over St. Cloud State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today’s NSIC cross conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. · The Cougars hit a season high 19 three pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie’s furious comeback comes up short against Bemidji State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana men’s basketball team nearly overcame an 18-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining but fell just short in an 89-85 loss to Bemidji State. The contest closed the Viking schedule in the Elmen Center as the remaining three regular season home contests will be in the Sanford Pentagon.
Ian Sacks joins KELOLAND Sports Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is welcoming their newest member of the sports team, Ian Sacks. Ian is from Mt. Vernon, New York, which is a suburb north of New York City. After graduating from Iona University, he produced for two years at two different news stations. He then became a play-by-play […]
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drops Denver to win fourth straight
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State men’s basketball team improved its win streak to four games as the Jackrabbits defeated Denver, 76-61, in Frost Arena in a tightly contested Summit League matchup on Saturday. SDSU was paced in the early going by Zeke Mayo as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes halt losing streak with big win over Omaha
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A near 60 percent shooting effort from the field lifted South Dakota to an 84-68 win over Omaha Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Four Coyotes scored in double-figures as they made 31-of-53 baskets. USD also shot 55 percent from three-point range....
dakotanewsnow.com
Zach Heins returning to SDSU with championship standard set for 2023
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two short weeks a lot has changed for South Dakota State football. The Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS National Championship, and then had a change at head coach with Jimmy Rogers succeeding the retiring John Stiegelmeier. According to Rogers, don’t expect much...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
dakotanewsnow.com
Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness
cspdailynews.com
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
