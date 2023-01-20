SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO