SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento's record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night. The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter —...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO