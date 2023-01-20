Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles County Sees Falling COVID Hospitalization Numbers
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals decreased by 14 people to 830, according to the latest state data released Saturday, continuing the downward trend of the last week. Of those patients, 95 were being treated in intensive care, up from 92 the previous day. The latest...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly...
mynewsla.com
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Former LA County Official Gets Probation in Bribery Case
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
mynewsla.com
Possible Mass Murder Suspect Found Dead in Van
A possible suspect in a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement. The mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and at least 10 hospitalized occurred late Saturday...
mynewsla.com
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
mynewsla.com
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
mynewsla.com
Ten Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fifth Weekend Shutdown
The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
mynewsla.com
Candlelight Vigil Planned at Monterey Park City Hall
A community candlelight vigil will be held at Monterey Park City Hall Monday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio that left 11 people dead and nine others wounded. The gathering, organized by community residents, will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Battle Fire In Perris Building
Riverside County firefighters battled an attic fire in an unoccupied building in Perris Sunday. The fire at he intersection of Fourth and D streets was reported at 9:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The building covers 2,000 square feet, the department reported.
mynewsla.com
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
Comments / 0