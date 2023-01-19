ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ex-employee opens fire at Indiana Walmart, injuring at least 1, police say; suspect killed

By Houston Harwood and Jon Webb, USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. − A former employee opened fire inside an Indiana Walmart on Thursday night, injuring at least one person before he was killed by officers, authorities said.

The gunman was identified by police Friday morning as Ronald Ray Mosley II, 25. He previously worked for the Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, where the shooting took place, Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said.

The victim was a current Walmart employee, officer Taylor Merriss said at a Friday morning news conference. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim and did not provide any additional information on her current condition. Merriss said she believes the victim "was able to talk when she was taken away from the scene.”

Police, suspect exchanged gunfire

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooter at 9:59 p.m. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray.

“He would shoot at officers and move,” Gray said. “He was all throughout the store.”

The department posted an alert to social media at 10:12 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area. Minutes later, the police department tweeted that the "threat had been neutralized."

Gray said the suspect was shot and killed by police at the scene, and that the suspect had fired back at officers "multiple times."

As many as 50 witnesses

The shooting spread through multiple areas of the store as customers and employees tried to hide or escape. Merriss described the body camera footage as "eerie."

The department said there could be as many as 50 witnesses to the incident. Dozens of officers from the Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheirff's Office, and Indiana State Police were on the scene, with ambulances also parked in front of the store.

“A lot of people were fleeing,” Gray said. “We do ask that any witnesses call in if they have information.”

Contributing: Christine Fernando, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Ex-employee opens fire at Indiana Walmart, injuring at least 1, police say; suspect killed

Kyle Alexander
4d ago

get a gun (legally), train and learn how to use it. carry everywhere u go and in all places permitted. don't let the one day be the one day u wish u had a defense or protected yourself.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

