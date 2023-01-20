ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TV tonight: the jaw-dropping story of Donald Trump’s former adviser

By Ali Catterall, Phil Harrison, Graeme Virtue, Hannah Verdier and Simon Wardell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0PIB_0kL5H3vT00

Frontline: Michael Flynn’s Holy War

8.35pm, PBS America

This documentary tracks the jaw-dropping path of Michael Flynn – one of the scariest poster boys for the irrational, anti-logical hysteria that has gripped rightwing America during (and subsequent to) the presidency of Donald Trump. The retired three-star general managed 22 days as Trump’s national security adviser before he resigned and pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He’s now a full-on Christian nationalist who embraces election denial and QAnon conspiracies. Phil Harrison

Take a Hike

6.30pm, BBC Two

It’s the turn of Piers, a 55-year-old from Llandudno, to impress with his own scenic perambulation. Starting at Nefyn beach, he leads his fellow walkers along seafronts and past shipbuilding sites, before finally reaching Ty Coch, where they’re serenaded by a Welsh male choir. Ali Catterall

Would I Lie to You?

8pm, BBC One

Rob Brydon, David Mitchell and Lee Mack recruit Strictly’s Shirley Ballas, standup Chris McCausland, Dragons’ Den mogul Steven Bartlett and This Morning’s Josie Gibson for another yarn-spinning shift at the falsehood factory. A show-derailing comment about Babybels features. Graeme Virtue

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin

8.30pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Sitj_0kL5H3vT00
Amiable company … Joe Lycett and Mawaan Rizwan in Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Richards/North One TV

Beckham-bothering comic Joe Lycett heads to Dublin in the amiable company of Mawaan Rizwan. The lads soon discover that Dublin is essentially a giant, open-plan pub. Eventually, they drag themselves away from their pints of stout to check out a statue-themed tour of the city. PH

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples

9pm, Channel 4

Real-life couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont subject more celebrity relationships to amusing stress tests. This week, comedians Sara Pascoe and Steen Raskopoulos go head-to-head with Blue singer Duncan James and his partner, Rodrigo Reis. PH

Live at the Apollo

9.45pm, BBC Two

It is a real treat to see Kiri Pritchard-McLean host the reliable comedy wagon. Irish gem Catherine Bohart is on this week’s bill, with lovable comic Babatunde Aléshé also getting the slot he deserves after braving the heady heights of I’m a Celebrity. Hannah Verdier

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16D2j5_0kL5H3vT00
Pondering the nature of existence while smashing things up … Jung_E. Photograph: Netflix

Jung_E (Yeon Sang-ho, 2023), Netflix
Yeon Sang-ho, creator of Train to Busan and Netflix hit Hellbound, ponders the nature of existence while smashing things up in this dystopian sci-fi tale. The brain of comatose war hero Jung Yi (Kim Hyun-joo) is uploaded 40 years later into a series of experimental combat robots, RoboCop-style, as a war between Earth and space colonists rages. Her daughter, Seo-Hyun (Kang Soo-yeon), is the lead researcher but becomes concerned about how her mother’s body is being exploited by the corporation that owns it. The android-on-android action arrives late in the day, but it’s worth it. Simon Wardell

Dreamland (Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, 2019), 9pm, Film4
Margot Robbie, always worthy of your time, shines as a bank robber on the run in Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s Great Depression crime drama. After a heist goes wrong, Allison (Robbie) hides out on a failing small-town farm in Texas, where she persuades teenager Eugene (Finn Cole) to help her evade capture. He is drawn to her vivacity, and also the possibility of escape she offers from his dead-end future. It’s a film of dust, drought and desperation with daunting widescreen landscapes that owe an obvious debt to Terrence Malick. SW

Comments / 423

Sandy
4d ago

How a decorated Military General, fell from grace and became a traitor to his country? Don't care about his history. He should be stripped of his rank and NEVER given a Military Burial. Domestic Terrorist should be in Leavenworth

Reply(64)
242
Manuel Maizumi
4d ago

America is finally waking up because of these lies there was never any proof of a stolen election they had millions of dollars to try to prove it and they got zero green is next

Reply(42)
138
Liberal American Patriot
4d ago

Flynn disgraced and dishonored himself by his traitorous actions on behalf of a con man who couldn't give two pins about him or this country. He should be stripped of rank and pension benefits and shunned by all good Americans.

Reply(3)
78
Related
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump

The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy