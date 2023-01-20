TV tonight: the jaw-dropping story of Donald Trump’s former adviser

Frontline: Michael Flynn’s Holy War

8.35pm, PBS America

This documentary tracks the jaw-dropping path of Michael Flynn – one of the scariest poster boys for the irrational, anti-logical hysteria that has gripped rightwing America during (and subsequent to) the presidency of Donald Trump. The retired three-star general managed 22 days as Trump’s national security adviser before he resigned and pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He’s now a full-on Christian nationalist who embraces election denial and QAnon conspiracies. Phil Harrison

Take a Hike

6.30pm, BBC Two

It’s the turn of Piers, a 55-year-old from Llandudno, to impress with his own scenic perambulation. Starting at Nefyn beach, he leads his fellow walkers along seafronts and past shipbuilding sites, before finally reaching Ty Coch, where they’re serenaded by a Welsh male choir. Ali Catterall

Would I Lie to You?

8pm, BBC One

Rob Brydon, David Mitchell and Lee Mack recruit Strictly’s Shirley Ballas, standup Chris McCausland, Dragons’ Den mogul Steven Bartlett and This Morning’s Josie Gibson for another yarn-spinning shift at the falsehood factory. A show-derailing comment about Babybels features. Graeme Virtue

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin

8.30pm, Channel 4

Amiable company … Joe Lycett and Mawaan Rizwan in Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Richards/North One TV

Beckham-bothering comic Joe Lycett heads to Dublin in the amiable company of Mawaan Rizwan. The lads soon discover that Dublin is essentially a giant, open-plan pub. Eventually, they drag themselves away from their pints of stout to check out a statue-themed tour of the city. PH

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples

9pm, Channel 4

Real-life couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont subject more celebrity relationships to amusing stress tests. This week, comedians Sara Pascoe and Steen Raskopoulos go head-to-head with Blue singer Duncan James and his partner, Rodrigo Reis. PH

Live at the Apollo

9.45pm, BBC Two

It is a real treat to see Kiri Pritchard-McLean host the reliable comedy wagon. Irish gem Catherine Bohart is on this week’s bill, with lovable comic Babatunde Aléshé also getting the slot he deserves after braving the heady heights of I’m a Celebrity. Hannah Verdier

Film choice

Pondering the nature of existence while smashing things up … Jung_E. Photograph: Netflix

Jung_E (Yeon Sang-ho, 2023), Netflix

Yeon Sang-ho, creator of Train to Busan and Netflix hit Hellbound, ponders the nature of existence while smashing things up in this dystopian sci-fi tale. The brain of comatose war hero Jung Yi (Kim Hyun-joo) is uploaded 40 years later into a series of experimental combat robots, RoboCop-style, as a war between Earth and space colonists rages. Her daughter, Seo-Hyun (Kang Soo-yeon), is the lead researcher but becomes concerned about how her mother’s body is being exploited by the corporation that owns it. The android-on-android action arrives late in the day, but it’s worth it. Simon Wardell

Dreamland (Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, 2019), 9pm, Film4

Margot Robbie, always worthy of your time, shines as a bank robber on the run in Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s Great Depression crime drama. After a heist goes wrong, Allison (Robbie) hides out on a failing small-town farm in Texas, where she persuades teenager Eugene (Finn Cole) to help her evade capture. He is drawn to her vivacity, and also the possibility of escape she offers from his dead-end future. It’s a film of dust, drought and desperation with daunting widescreen landscapes that owe an obvious debt to Terrence Malick. SW