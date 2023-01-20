ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges Against Him Became Public

Justin Roiland, co-creator/executive producer of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Roiland’s exit is not expected to impact the hit series, which will continue. There has been no reaction yet from Hulu where he is co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of animated series Solar Opposites. He also is a performer on the streamer’s animated comedy Koala...
‘BMF’ Actor Christian Robinson Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation. Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge. On the small screen, Robinson can currently be...

