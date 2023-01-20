Justin Roiland, co-creator/executive producer of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Roiland’s exit is not expected to impact the hit series, which will continue. There has been no reaction yet from Hulu where he is co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of animated series Solar Opposites. He also is a performer on the streamer’s animated comedy Koala...

24 MINUTES AGO