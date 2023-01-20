ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

DC public safety leaders hold crime summit with ANC Commissioners

A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details on what was discussed during the meeting.
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ phenomenon captured on drone footage in Utah

A photographer captured a rare "reverse waterfall" in southwest Utah earlier this month. Strong winds ripped across the state on Jan. 16, creating intense updrafts along a cliff in Kayenta that caused a waterfall to spray back upwards. "Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions," the drone's pilot,...
Lunar New Year shooting: Suspected gunman found dead from self-inflicted wound

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a suspected gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and bomb...
Virginia babies: The most popular names of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health revealed its list of most popular baby names for those born in the Commonwealth last year. For 2022, Noah tops the list for boys, followed by James and Liam. Charlotte was the most popular name for newborn girls, followed by Olivia and...
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
