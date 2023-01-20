Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advances gun safety bills
A batch of bills aimed at gun safety has passed a Virginia Senate panel. The bills include proposals for tougher firearm storage measures and prohibiting ghost guns.
fox5dc.com
Youngkin proposes new bill to require VA schools to tell students about awards
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin requested a bill to pass through the general assembly requiring schools to inform students and their families of awards they received. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Haymarket after speaking with one of the lawmakers putting this together.
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders hold crime summit with ANC Commissioners
A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details on what was discussed during the meeting.
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
fox5dc.com
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ phenomenon captured on drone footage in Utah
A photographer captured a rare "reverse waterfall" in southwest Utah earlier this month. Strong winds ripped across the state on Jan. 16, creating intense updrafts along a cliff in Kayenta that caused a waterfall to spray back upwards. "Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions," the drone's pilot,...
fox5dc.com
Lunar New Year shooting: Suspected gunman found dead from self-inflicted wound
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a suspected gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and bomb...
fox5dc.com
Virginia babies: The most popular names of 2022
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health revealed its list of most popular baby names for those born in the Commonwealth last year. For 2022, Noah tops the list for boys, followed by James and Liam. Charlotte was the most popular name for newborn girls, followed by Olivia and...
fox5dc.com
2023 Women's Marches held in DC, nationwide on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON - The 2023 Woman's March held rallies Sunday in cities across the country, including in D.C., on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that codified the right to an abortion, but was overturned in 2022 in by the Supreme Court. This year's main march dubbed...
fox5dc.com
I-270 expansion in Maryland in limbo
With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from the busy highway with the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Rainy, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning across parts of DC region
WASHINGTON - A rainy, wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning across parts of the D.C. region as a winter storm passes through the area. The storm system will move into our region Wednesday morning in areas north and west of the District. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At the onset, the...
fox5dc.com
Virginia Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Alexandria supermarket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Someone bought a lucky Powerball ticket from a Virginia supermarket that’s now worth $1 million!. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers for the Monday, January 23 drawing. It was purchased at the Giant Food store at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria. The numbers for...
fox5dc.com
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
Comments / 0