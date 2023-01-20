Read full article on original website
Bengals' Eli Apple walks back troll job against Bills' Stefon Diggs for apparent reference to Damar Hamlin
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has been trying to get under the skin of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. In the process, he apparently mocked Damar Hamlin.
Bill O’Brien hired as New England Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator
The Crimson Tide's Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien will officially be leaving the Yellowhammer state and heading north to transfer his position with the New England Patriots.
Judge Punts Puma’s Brooks Battle to West Coast Court
The still warming court battle between Puma and Brooks is getting a new venue. U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana Judge Richard L. Young, on Friday, granted Brooks’ request to move the trademark infringement suit filed in Indiana by Germany-based Puma in July to Washington state, the home to the bulk of Brooks’ operations, including its executive team, those who would most likely be called as witnesses. At issue are a pair of complaints filed by Puma, one regarding infringement of the design of its Nitro-branded shoes, but perhaps even more important Brooks’ use of the word “Nitro” in its own nitrogen-infused...
