Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
Cardano [ADA]: Latest rally causes altcoin to trade at pre-FTX collapse level
ADA’s price has returned to its pre-FTX collapse level. Coin accumulation has rallied significantly in the last three weeks. According to data from CoinMarketCap, leading layer 1 coin Cardano [ADA] traded at the $0.36 price level during the intraday trading session on 21 January, marking the first time the coin has reached this level since the fallout of FTX.
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
Aptos [APT]: At overbought highs, here’s how profit-taking might affect you
APT’s price went up by over 90% in the last week. The altcoin was severely overbought at press time, and a price correction might be imminent. Aptos [APT] rallied by 92% in the last week, making it the crypto asset with the most gains in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap showed. During the intraday trading session on 21 January, APT’s value rose by 56% to trade above $12. This represented a four-fold increase from its lowest price of $3 in December 2022.
Ethereum notes a strong bullish bias on charts, here’s why $1680 is critical
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum has a bullish outlook, and a buying opportunity could present itself on a lower timeframe market structure break. The CVD was not encouraging, but other technical aspects...
Can bullish SAND reclaim its pre-FTX levels? Technical indicators suggest…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SAND could target its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The open interest rate increased, which could boost the uptrend momentum. Sandbox [SAND] is among the best...
Maker [MKR]: A move to $800 is likely if bulls clear this hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR could move to the $800 region. Short-term holders saw gains, unlike long-term holders. Maker [MKR] offered investors over 45% gains in the past few weeks after rising...
Will Litecoin see a dip to $85 before its next push higher?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe remained bullish, but a pullback could occur. On-chain metrics and a positive funding rate also highlighted bullish expectations. Litecoin retested the bullish order block at...
Algorand’s [ALGO] long bets can work only if these conditions are met
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ALGO could experience a 25% potential gain in the next few weeks. The altcoin posted impressive development activity since the start of the year. Algorand’s [ALGO] recent rally...
Lido’s market cap surge- Is it a bubble? Investigating factors at play
Lido’s market cap spike may not be sustainable due to the declining performance of its protocol. Decreasing APR, user count, and whale interest may impact Lido’s long-term success. Lido’s market cap grew significantly over the last few days, according to recent data provided by Messari. The growth in...
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
Bitcoin hits four-month high as whales step in, but is there trouble incoming?
Addresses holding 1,000-10,000 BTC have been stepping up in the accumulation. BTC price hit over $22,000, the first time in four months. Several important indicators show that whales have played a significant role in Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent upswing. The king coin surpassed the $22,000 price point for the first time in four months. However, despite the recent substantial increase, a sizable portion of the supply was sitting on Unrealized Profit at press time.
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
Tezos: Is Mumbai upgrade the only reason behind XTZ’s price rise?
Tezos’ Mumbai upgrade entered the proposal phase for voting. XTZ’s metrics remained bullish over the last 30 days. Tezos [XTZ] in its 134th issue of The Baking Sheet revealed several new updates that happened in its ecosystem over the last few days. The most prominent one was the Mumbai proposal entering the phase for voting.
Polygon loses to Solana in market cap – fret not, as it grows in this sector
Solana flipped Polygon to become the 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Polygon’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth with increased trade count and new integrations. Over the last few months, there were several upsetting news stories that negatively affected the crypto industry, notably the FTX crash. However, despite this, long-term sentiments towards Polygon [MATIC] increased in recent months. This gradual increase could be attributed to the launch of Polygon’s much talked-about zkEVM.
Bitcoin holders are avoiding leverage in the latest rally, here’s why
Low demand for leverage gives insights into the current Bitcoin investor psychology. BTC enjoys demand in the derivatives market courtesy of a strong recovery in open interest. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the amount of HODLed or lost Bitcoin is now at a 5-year high. This reflects the positive price...
Bitcoin’s RPV ratio reveals if BTC bull run is in jeopardy?
RPV ratio suggests a decrease in enthusiasm for the Bitcoin bull run. Trader sentiment remains positive and volume, velocity, and exchange reserves all show market strength. According to data provided by glassnode, Bitcoin‘s RPV, or Profits-to-Value Ratio, declined significantly over the last few days. This ratio compares profit-taking in the market against the network valuation and its decline suggests that a lot of enthusiasm for the bull market has dissipated.
Poloniex enters 2023 with a global outlook and new features on the horizon
These past few years have come to be a sort of rebirth for the now 9-year-old crypto exchange Poloniex, which many OG users count as having been their first crypto exchange experience. Since 2014, the exchange has gone through many changes, most recently focusing on global expansion as it devotes its resources to emerging markets.
BTC’s hashrate leads to rising tensions- Is mining industry at a crossroads?
Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high, and competition for block rewards is fierce. Miners’ revenue has declined, and the selling pressure may increase anytime soon. Bitcoin’s hashrate reached a new all-time high recently. This increase in hashrate meant that more miners are participating to keep the network secured and more decentralized. However, it also meant that the competition for block rewards was becoming more fierce and that some miners are likely to be pushed out of the market.
Bitcoin: As January comes to an end, here’s what you should expect next month
BTC’s MVRV rests above 1, indicating that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage. Open Interest has been on a steady increase since the year started. The recent rally in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price in the last few weeks led to a sharp increase in the coin’s market-value-to-realized-value ratio (MVRV), which according to CryptoQuant pseudonymous analyst Greatest Trader, implied that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage.
