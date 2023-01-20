A shopping guide to the best … leather clothing
Buy
Khaki faux leather blazer, £59, marksandspencer.com
Faux leather jumpsuit, £59.99, zara.com
Leather trousers, £199.99, hm.com
***
Rent
Green faux leather skirt, £40 for four days or £55 for 12, by Rejina Pyo from rotaro.co.uk
Beige faux leather shirt, from £31, by The Frankie Shop from selfridgesrental.com
Reworked leather jacket, £26 a day, by Sacai from mywardrobehq.com
***
Thrift
1990s red leather skirt, £24, blue17.co.uk
Tan Ralph Lauren leather jacket, £90, beyondretro.com
Silver-grey leather dress, £40, rokit.co.uk
Comments / 0