A shopping guide to the best … leather clothing

By Melanie Wilkinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrK5V_0kL5Fef500

Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIofD_0kL5Fef500

Khaki faux leather blazer, £59, marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwVPE_0kL5Fef500

Faux leather jumpsuit, £59.99, zara.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmUad_0kL5Fef500

Leather trousers, £199.99, hm.com

***

Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJn8S_0kL5Fef500

Green faux leather skirt, £40 for four days or £55 for 12, by Rejina Pyo from rotaro.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oOrf_0kL5Fef500

Beige faux leather shirt, from £31, by The Frankie Shop from selfridgesrental.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG26b_0kL5Fef500

Reworked leather jacket, £26 a day, by Sacai from mywardrobehq.com

***

Thrift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiTUX_0kL5Fef500

1990s red leather skirt, £24, blue17.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZfPv_0kL5Fef500

Tan Ralph Lauren leather jacket, £90, beyondretro.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdVYq_0kL5Fef500
Silver leather dress, £40, rokit.co.uk Photograph: PR

Silver-grey leather dress, £40, rokit.co.uk

