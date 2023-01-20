A shopping guide to the best … leather clothing

Buy

Khaki faux leather blazer, £59, marksandspencer.com

Faux leather jumpsuit, £59.99, zara.com

Leather trousers, £199.99, hm.com

***

Rent

Green faux leather skirt, £40 for four days or £55 for 12, by Rejina Pyo from rotaro.co.uk

Beige faux leather shirt, from £31, by The Frankie Shop from selfridgesrental.com

Reworked leather jacket, £26 a day, by Sacai from mywardrobehq.com

***

Thrift

1990s red leather skirt, £24, blue17.co.uk

Tan Ralph Lauren leather jacket, £90, beyondretro.com

Silver leather dress, £40, rokit.co.uk Photograph: PR

Silver-grey leather dress, £40, rokit.co.uk