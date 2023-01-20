SEATTLE — Dawn Parsons says:. It’s the beginning of a new year and many of us have re-committed to our health and fitness goals. I am one of those people. Being a fashion lover, one thing that motivates me is new workout gear. You might be going to barre classes, working out at the gym, or committed to walking 10,000 steps every day. Whatever that may be, I have rounded up some great pieces to help you feel and look your best! You can find great workout gear at lots of places, but I headed to the Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, and stopped into Lululemon, Athleta, Evereve, and Urban Tread. I asked their managers to show me their “top sellers,” what are people buying when they come into the store? Here is what I found.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO