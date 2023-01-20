ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grigsby scores 33, Seattle U beats Southern Utah 81-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby's 33 points led Seattle U over Southern Utah 81-60 on Saturday night. Grigsby added three steals for the Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Alex Schumacher scored 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their eighth straight victory.
King Conservation District election begins this week

RENTON, Wash. — King Conservation District is set to begin an election for a seat on its Board of Supervisors that will rely primarily on electronic ballot access. Registered voters in King County -- excluding those in Federal Way, Skykomish, Milton, Pacific and Enumclaw, which do not participate in the district -- are all eligible to cast ballots.
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
Get motivated to move in all the latest athleisure wear

SEATTLE — Dawn Parsons says:. It’s the beginning of a new year and many of us have re-committed to our health and fitness goals. I am one of those people. Being a fashion lover, one thing that motivates me is new workout gear. You might be going to barre classes, working out at the gym, or committed to walking 10,000 steps every day. Whatever that may be, I have rounded up some great pieces to help you feel and look your best! You can find great workout gear at lots of places, but I headed to the Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, and stopped into Lululemon, Athleta, Evereve, and Urban Tread. I asked their managers to show me their “top sellers,” what are people buying when they come into the store? Here is what I found.
