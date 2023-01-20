ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven people dead, suspect in custody in Half Moon Bay shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody in connection to separate shootings that left seven people dead and one in critical condition in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. At this time, officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
