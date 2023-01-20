ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant

State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD OKs 67% wage increase for Fountain Hill crossing guards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards at an elementary school Monday night at East Hills Middle School auditorium. Guards at Fountain Hill Elementary School, located at 1330 Church St., will receive a flat $15-per-hour rate, with BASD...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.

UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy