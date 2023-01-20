Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant
State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
WFMZ-TV Online
10 potential Republican Schuylkill County commissioner candidates answer questions
MOUNT CARBON — How they would balance the budget and whether they would accept George F. Halcovage Jr. as a running mate were among the topics discussed by 10 potential Republican candidates for Schuylkill County commissioner. Each participant gave an introduction, told why they wanted to run and had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Landmark building in Allentown coming down. What does developer have in mind for the site?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than 100 years, the old Neuweiler Brewery is finally coming down. Historian Frank Whelan says it was a big deal for the city when its founder, Louis Neuweiler, completed the project. "When he built the Neuweiler Brewery back in 1913, it was considered one of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD OKs 67% wage increase for Fountain Hill crossing guards
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards at an elementary school Monday night at East Hills Middle School auditorium. Guards at Fountain Hill Elementary School, located at 1330 Church St., will receive a flat $15-per-hour rate, with BASD...
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Demolition crews knock down Allentown's Neuweiler Brewery, making way for redevelopment
An Allentown landmark once known as "Brewers Hill" is being torn down. A demolition crew was out at the old Neuweiler Brewery on Front Street today, making way for redevelopment. Developers want to build apartments and shops on the property. Get an update on the plans in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
Over the years the model railroading hobby has gotten so expensive, it's pricing people out. According to Bill Hogan, prices have gone up at least 30% in recent years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
