Siren Song Wines 2018 Ancient Stones Vineyard Chantal’s Block Grand Cru Estate Selection Cabernet Franc, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater $64

Puget Sound winemaker/distiller Christine Stoecklein’s fascination with Siegerrebe — a cross of Gewürztraminer and Madeleine Angevine — seems well-founded with this early effort produced with young plantings across her 100-acre estate that looks out across Camano Island. It’s loaded with white peach, Pink Lady apple and dried apricot, which are ushered along with charming brightness that serves it well as a palate cleanser. Hers is a program worth following as she’s also producing Kerner and Silvaner as well as Müller-Thurgau. Qualifying awards: Las Vegas Global Wine Awards (chairman’s award), Great Northwest Invitational (gold)

1 DAY AGO