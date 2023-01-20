No other winemaking school in the Pacific Northwest has scored as many Platinum Awards as Yakima Valley College. After this year, the program based in Grandview has a dozen Platinums, and six are from its reserve program — denoted as “Dean’s List.” This is the third Platinum for work featuring Merlot, and it shows remarkable elegance with its food-friendly approach. Black fruit, pepper and sweet herbs with a gorgeous core of blueberry compote make it complex and long. Enjoy with leaner cuts of beef and anything off the grill. Qualifying awards: Cascadia International (gold), Great Northwest Wine comparative tasting (Outstanding!)

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO