nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested in Monday afternoon shooting between Ephrata, Soap Lake
EPHRATA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he fired a shot at another driver on state Route 28 between Ephrata and Soap Lake. The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says the victim was driving west on SR 28 and was making...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in East Wenatchee. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to reports of a woman who was shot on Badger Mountain Road near Viebrock Drive in East Wenatchee Saturday evening just past 5:15 p.m. The people who reported the...
Douglas Co. authorities make arrest in shooting of woman
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. – The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Saturday night. Authorities said deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd just before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses allegedly told authorities they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
