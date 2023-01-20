Read full article on original website
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
A driver crashed into a Seattle fire station after losing control of their brakes
Seattle — A driver was heading down South Washington Street, Monday, when their brakes started acting up. Unable to stop, they crashed into the doors of Seattle Fire Station 10, the Seattle Police Department said. Pictures show the front of their car is totaled, but the driver made it...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
610KONA
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
thewatchdogonline.com
Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey
Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
Tacoma police investigating third homicide in 10 days
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed early Sunday near the Temple Theater. Tacoma police officers were called to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
