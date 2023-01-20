SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the pickup truck headed the wrong way Sunday night and collided with a passenger car and commercial truck. A second commercial truck trying to avoid that crash then swerved across the highway, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head on and engulfing the two trucks in flames. The second crash killed all five people in the pickup truck. The patrol says the wrong-way driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO