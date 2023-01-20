Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.
wcn247.com
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on most semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in the nation to ban the sale and transfer of certain semiautomatic guns, joining California’s ban from 1989 and Illinois’ ban signed into law just two weeks ago. While Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of Colorado’s legislature, the bill’s fate faces a number of unknowns. The draft legislation has already sparked conservative backlash and lawsuit preparation from the local branch of the National Rifle Association. The legislation has yet to get a hearing in Colorado’s statehouse.
wcn247.com
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon. However, state officials did not disclose the Jan. 15 shooting publicly. The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021. That's raised transparency concerns. The shooting was described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press.
wcn247.com
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
wcn247.com
5 dead in Wyoming highway crashes caused by wrong-way driver
SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the pickup truck headed the wrong way Sunday night and collided with a passenger car and commercial truck. A second commercial truck trying to avoid that crash then swerved across the highway, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head on and engulfing the two trucks in flames. The second crash killed all five people in the pickup truck. The patrol says the wrong-way driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Comments / 0