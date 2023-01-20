ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

No. 5 UCLA finishes fast for win over Arizona State

Tyger Campbell scored 22 points, David Singleton added 21 points and No. 5 UCLA outscored Arizona State 24-7 over the final 10 minutes en route to a 74-62 win on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) trailed by just five points at halftime thanks to Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s heave from near midcourt at the buzzer. UCLA scored eight quick points out of intermission to take the lead, but the Sun Devils surged back ahead to hold a five-point edge midway through the second half.

UCLA took over the showdown for first place in the Pac-12 from there.

Arizona State (15-4, 6-2) mustered just two points in the game’s final six minutes and went scoreless over the closing 3 1/2 minutes.

Campbell made a jumper during the pivotal run and found Singleton for an assist on another basket. Jaime Jaquez Jr., who struggled to score for much of the night, came up clutch down the stretch with a lay-in and then a 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining that effectively slammed the door on an Arizona State comeback effort.

Jaquez finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists, and he contributed two of UCLA’s eight steals. Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with three takeaways as the visitors forced Arizona State — averaging fewer than 12 turnovers per game coming into the contest — into 18 giveaways.

The Bruins converted the Sun Devils’ 18 turnovers into 24 points.

UCLA shot 26 of 52 (50 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range. Campbell hit 7 of 11 field-goal attempts, while Singleton went 7 of 10 overall and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Sun Devils shot 9 of 22 from beyond the arc, but just 3 of 10 after halftime. They went 22 of 49 (44.9 percent) from the floor overall.

Cambridge led Arizona State with 15 points. DJ Horne added 14 points, and Austin Nunez chipped in 10 points in 13 minutes of action off the bench.

