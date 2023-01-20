Scott Wedgewood, Stars shut out Kings

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist for the visiting Dallas Stars in a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season for the Stars, who were coming off a 5-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in which they blew a 3-0 lead in the second period.

On Thursday, Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas.

Pheonix Copley made 13 saves on 17 shots before he was replaced by Jonathan Quick. He stopped all seven shots for the Kings, who have lost two in a row to finish 2-2-0 on their four-game homestand.

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 6:54 of the first. The Stars won the puck back in the neutral zone and Seguin took possession just outside the Los Angeles zone. He crossed the blue line and took a wrist shot that trickled past Copley.

He scored again unassisted at 17:20 of the first for a 2-0 lead.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty knocked the puck off Seguin’s stick briefly, but he didn’t take possession and Seguin scored on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Lindell made it 3-0 at 18:44 of the first. Wyatt Johnston brought the puck into the Los Angeles zone and passed it to a trailing Lindell, who scored from just above the left circle.

Robertson scored his 31st goal of the season to stretch the lead to 4-0 at 7:27 of the third period. His initial wraparound try was stopped by Copley, but Robertson scored his own rebound.

Miro Heiskanen recorded his 30th assist of the season on the play and Seguin got his 20th assist.

The Kings were without four forwards: Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) and Gabriel Vilardi (undisclosed).

Samuel Fagemo was among three players recalled from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League on Thursday, but he was the only one to play against the Stars.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: