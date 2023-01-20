ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Legendary high school football coach George Rykovich gets inducted into CHSAA Hall of Fame

"I love football," says former Manitou Springs head football coach George Rykovich. George Rykovich loves football so much he coached at Manitou Springs for 36 years, "It's not about me. It really isn't. You know, I teach them and they play them," says Rykovich. He brought out the best in his players. During his time The post Legendary high school football coach George Rykovich gets inducted into CHSAA Hall of Fame appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue and dive teams took part in monthly training exercises to ensure crews are prepared for real-world rescues. According to the sheriff's office, the teams were in the classroom over the weekend to brush up on their knowledge of equipment and technology. The post Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in crash that closed Austin Bluffs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a 69-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway that closed the roadway for hours on Friday, Jan. 20. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Drive on a reported […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service. Police weren't able to find The post Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke is expected to be visible along the US-24 corridor due to a prescribed burn in the area Monday. TCSO According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting a pile-burning in the Carrol Lakes unit. The proposed burn is at the intersection of Forest The post Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs briefly on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status due to snowy conditions in the area. At 8:13 a.m., the CSPD posted on Twitter saying, "Due to current weather conditions CSPD is now on accident alert status." Drivers were asked to cold report if involved The post Colorado Springs briefly on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KXRM

Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition

1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his neighbors and police officers with a bat. Sunday at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont St. At the scene, officers learned a The post Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo’s Buell Children’s Museum unveils new interactive exhibit ‘What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honey Bee’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Buell Children's Museum at Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center unveiled a new interactive exhibit that explores the life of a honeybee. "What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honeybee" is meant to educate children on the honeybees' stages of development, how they impact difficult cultures, and their impact The post Pueblo’s Buell Children’s Museum unveils new interactive exhibit ‘What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honey Bee’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center

Students from Manitou Springs High School are returning from a trip to Mars ... through a simulation, of course. Science students from Manitou Springs High recently visited the Challenger Learning Center in Colorado Springs. They used real critical thinking, solving codes, while working in “mission control,” learning to prioritize safety while finding water with a The post The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

