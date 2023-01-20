Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
Boys Basketball: Marsh powers Hunterdon Central past West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Landyn Marsh scored 20 points to lead Hunterdon Central to a 60-35 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Matthew Schwartz netted 16 points for Hunterdon Central (8-9), which led 37-16 at halftime. Tyler Brickley added 12 points and Joshua Wilhelm chipped in with 10 in the win. Robert Rossi...
Flood leads the way for Union over Hillside - boys basketball recap
Riley Flood finished with 18 points to lead Union to a 52-41 home victory over Hillside. Kameron McGainey contributed 13 points for Union (8-7). Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points, while Delroy Smith added 12 points in the loss. Union developed a close 24-22 edge in the first...
Eberle, South Amboy outlast Piscataway Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Jake Eberle scored a game-high 22 points as South Amboy built a big lead and held on for a 44-37 win over Piscataway Magnet in Piscataway. Gavin Pelkey added 16 points for South Amboy, which took a 20-point advantage into the fourth quarter and went on to improve to 8-6.
Colonia defeats Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap
Mattison Chiera tallied 17 points to lead Colonia past Robbinsville 45-31 in Colonia. Colonia (9-7) sprang out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime. Colonia also outscored Robbinsville 20-16 in the second half. Taylor Derkack added 14 points for Colonia while Ava...
Girls basketball recap: Carpenter leads Howell over Freehold Township for win No. 14
Gabrielle Carpenter netted 16 points in leading the Howell High girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Township Monday in Howell. Madison Smith added 12 points as the Rebels (14-3) made it four wins in a row. Gaby Parker led the Patriots (4-8), who dropped their fourth...
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
No. 15 Manasquan defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Boys basketball recap
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with its 10th consecutive victory following a 59-47 win over Point Pleasant Boro in Point Pleasant. Shane Ryan finished with 17 points for Point Pleasant Boro. Manasquan (15-3) jumped out to a 30-22 lead at halftime before holding Point Pleasant...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional
Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
How Rutgers basketball’s defensive ‘speed limit’ has led to Scarlet Knights’ success in Big Ten play
During his initial job interview with Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, then again in his introductory press conference as Rutgers’ head men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell said he was willing to walk down the New Jersey Turnpike if it meant he’d get the job. He did not have...
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
