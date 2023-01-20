Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Boys Basketball – A Change at the Top Highlights Another New-Look Shore Sports Network Top 10
There are only two weeks left in the Shore Conference regular season and with the Shore Conference Tournament approaching, it is as hard as ever to rank the field. The parity throughout the conference has been a topic of conversation in this space and now there is also a real debate over which team should be No. 1. Manasquan earned a season split with St. Rose by handing the Purple Roses their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships
SUFFERN, NY - Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY. The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
RB Jashon Benjamin arrives at Rutgers as early enrollee
Rutgers has its early arrivals in place for the class of 2023 as 12 true freshmen are already on campus. Pahokee (Fla.) running back Jashon Benjamin was the last of that bunch as Scarlet Nation has learned from a source that he has made it to campus and is enrolled for the spring semester. Scarlet Nation first reported that Benjamin would be part of the early enrollee group, although he was not among the initial arrivals. He ultimately met the requirements for early enrollment and will be eligible to participate in spring practice.
How Rutgers basketball’s defensive ‘speed limit’ has led to Scarlet Knights’ success in Big Ten play
During his initial job interview with Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, then again in his introductory press conference as Rutgers’ head men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell said he was willing to walk down the New Jersey Turnpike if it meant he’d get the job. He did not have...
North Bergen on target to open junior high building in September, superintendent says
North Bergen middle-school students will finally have their own school starting this fall, when the former High Tech High School on Tonnelle Avenue becomes the district’s first ever junior high school. Renovations and construction at the site are on track for a fall opening that will unite all seventh-,...
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
Bayonne’s Hesters: Poster family for Catholic schools | Faith Matters
Bayonne’s Denna (pronounced Deena) and John Hester may be the biggest supporters of Catholic education. The grammar school that most of their eight children graduated from – All Saints Catholic Academy -- honored them “for their commitment to Catholic education” at its annual gala last year. That’s an understatement.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
