Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional
Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
No. 15 Manasquan beats Point Pleasant Boro to stay hot - Girls basketball recap
McKenna Karlson led four players in double digits with a game-high 13 points as Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Point Pleasant Boro 60-40 in Manasquan. Katie Collins added 12 points for Manasquan, which won its seventh game in a row and improved to 13-4. Hope Masonius...
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Bianca Sode posts double-double as Brearley beats Sayreville - Girls basketball recap
Bianca Sode recorded a double-double with a game-high 14 points and 15 rebounds to spark Brearley to a 37-34 overtime win over Sayreville in Kenilworth. Brearley overcame a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force OT and then outscored the visitors 6-3 in the extra period to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-11.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap
Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
How Rutgers basketball’s defensive ‘speed limit’ has led to Scarlet Knights’ success in Big Ten play
During his initial job interview with Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, then again in his introductory press conference as Rutgers’ head men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell said he was willing to walk down the New Jersey Turnpike if it meant he’d get the job. He did not have...
What’s the Devils’ plan for Alexander Holtz, Fabian Zetterlund?
Monday was a great day for Alexander Holtz. The 21-year-old Devils forward celebrated his birthday playing video games with his friends from Sweden, then went for a steak and sushi dinner with his teammate Fabian Zetterlund in New York City.
Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27
New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
Bayonne’s Hesters: Poster family for Catholic schools | Faith Matters
Bayonne’s Denna (pronounced Deena) and John Hester may be the biggest supporters of Catholic education. The grammar school that most of their eight children graduated from – All Saints Catholic Academy -- honored them “for their commitment to Catholic education” at its annual gala last year. That’s an understatement.
Former Georgia teammate plans special tribute to ex-Paramus Catholic football star
When Warren McClendon takes the field on Feb. 4 in the Senior Bowl, the Georgia offensive lineman plans to honor former teammate and ex-Paramus Catholic star Devin Willock, who died earlier this month in a car crash. Per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy:. With the blessing of Warren McClendon...
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
A fire has damaged a Jewish community center in Howell. The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pond Road. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. No injuries were reported. The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story.
14 N.J. projects awarded $24M in grants to plant more than 4K trees, restore marshes
The state Department of Environmental Protection has announced $24.3 million in grants to 14 towns to plant more than 4,000 trees in projects intended to add foliage to urban areas, revitalize marshes and restore forests. “New Jersey will avoid the worst effects of our changing climate not only by reducing...
