ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional

Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Jeremy Ruehlemann, model from N.J., dead at 27

New Jersey model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Fashion designer Christian Siriano shared news of Ruehlemann’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” he said, sharing photos of Ruehlemann.
MAHWAH, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell

A fire has damaged a Jewish community center in Howell. The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pond Road. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. No injuries were reported. The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy