What the papers say – January 20

The papers cover paedophile police, economic developments and a criminal charge for a Hollywood star.

There has been anger at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using “yet another” taxpayer-funded private jet flight to promote levelling up, reports Metro .

Analysis by The Guardian has found Tory constituencies have been awarded significantly more money per person from the levelling-up fund than areas with similar levels of deprivation.

The Bank of England’s governor has said Britain has “turned a corner” on inflation, according to the Daily Express .

Turning the corner means Mr Sunak is under fresh pressure to cut taxes, says the Daily Mail .

The Times has been told Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants the 5p fuel duty cut to run for another year, amid concerns not doing so could be “politically toxic”.

The Financial Times reports from Davos that central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have vowed to “stay the course” on interest rate rises until inflation is tamed.

European politicians at Davos have backed Sir Keir Starmer to be the next British PM, says the i , following the Labour leader’s appearance at the summit.

Britain and the US are leading Nato nations in pressuring Germany to allow tanks to be supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, reports The Daily Telegraph .

The Daily Mirror says a Metropolitan Police chief inspector and two retired officers have been accused of being in a paedophile ring.

The Sun splashes on Alec Baldwin being charged over the 2021 Rust movie shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

And the Daily Star continues its coverage of retired bus driver Dave Black and his search for stardom as an Elvis impersonator.