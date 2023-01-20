ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – January 20

By PA Reporter
 4 days ago

The papers cover paedophile police, economic developments and a criminal charge for a Hollywood star.

There has been anger at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using “yet another” taxpayer-funded private jet flight to promote levelling up, reports Metro .

Analysis by The Guardian has found Tory constituencies have been awarded significantly more money per person from the levelling-up fund than areas with similar levels of deprivation.

The Bank of England’s governor has said Britain has “turned a corner” on inflation, according to the Daily Express .

Turning the corner means Mr Sunak is under fresh pressure to cut taxes, says the Daily Mail .

The Times has been told Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants the 5p fuel duty cut to run for another year, amid concerns not doing so could be “politically toxic”.

The Financial Times reports from Davos that central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have vowed to “stay the course” on interest rate rises until inflation is tamed.

European politicians at Davos have backed Sir Keir Starmer to be the next British PM, says the i , following the Labour leader’s appearance at the summit.

Britain and the US are leading Nato nations in pressuring Germany to allow tanks to be supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, reports The Daily Telegraph .

The Daily Mirror says a Metropolitan Police chief inspector and two retired officers have been accused of being in a paedophile ring.

The Sun splashes on Alec Baldwin being charged over the 2021 Rust movie shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

And the Daily Star continues its coverage of retired bus driver Dave Black and his search for stardom as an Elvis impersonator.

The Independent

Is Sunak about to dump Zahawi? Tory MPs say PM risks looking ‘indecisive’ over tax row

Is Rishi Sunak about to dump Nadhim Zahawi?The Prime Minister is facing a backlash from his own MPs over the decision to keep the Tory chairman in the cabinet despite ordering an investigation into his tax affairs.No 10 appears to be hardening its line on the embattled former chancellor after new details of the tax scandal emerged.Just a week ago the PM was defending Mr Zahawi in the Commons. But as pressure on Mr Sunak mounts, Downing Street declined to say he was confident Mr Zahawi had always been honest about his finances.One former minister warned it was...
The Independent

Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked

Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill. She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base. Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland tripNicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK
RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally claims US and Brussels ‘leading world to a terrible war’

A close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Washington and Brussels are “leading the world to a terrible war” with plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.Adding to this week’s nuclear threats from ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin warned that Western plans to arm Kyiv with more powerful weapons “will lead to a global catastrophe” – describing arguments against using nuclear weapons “in local conflicts” as “untenable”.“If Washington and Nato countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has used emergency powers to block the broadcast of a BBC documentary that claimed prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 as the state’s then-chief minister.The government had issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, using emergency powers under the country’s information and technology law, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple @YouTube videos of first episode of @BBCWorld ’s...
AFP

Jacinda Ardern replaced as New Zealand PM at official ceremony

Jacinda Ardern was officially replaced on Wednesday as New Zealand prime minister, after stunning the country by announcing her abrupt departure from the role last week. But Ardern on Tuesday said she would "hate" for her departure to be seen as "a negative commentary on New Zealand". 
The Independent

Zelensky can ill afford the corruption that has plagued Ukraine for decades – he had to act

Volodymyr Zelensky forcing out a number of government ministers – and the resignation of one of his own senior advisers – puts the spotlight on a problem that has plagued Ukraine since the days of the Soviet Union: pervasive and systemic corruption. Deputy Infrastructure minister Vasyl Lozinskyi was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of $400,000 (£320,000) when the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said it “exposed and stopped the activities of an organised criminal group involved in the embezzlement of budget funds”. He denies the allegations. Recently, there has been a slew of malpractice claims in Ukraine. The defence minister, Oleksii...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo blasted for saying Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘activist’ and received too much media sympathy

Mike Pompeo has been strongly condemned after claiming murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was an “activist who supported the losing team” and whose killing received too much media attention.The former CIA director and secretary of state says in a new memoir that the 59-year Washington Post columnist did not deserve to be killed by the Saudi authorities, but that his murder did not surprise him.“To be clear, Khashoggi was a journalist to the extent that I and many other public figures are journalists,” Mr Pompeo writes in Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.“We sometimes get our...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Head of people-smuggling ring who fled UK to avoid prison is arrested

The head of a large-scale people smuggling ring who fled the country to avoid prison has been arrested at Manchester airport.Tarik Namik, 45, owned a car wash business in Stockport and led a “prolific and sophisticated crime group” smuggling migrants from Iraq and Iran.Travelling back from Turkey, Namik was detained by officers from Greater Manchester Police on his arrival.His group were first known to authorities from the National Crime Agency in 2017, when an investigation was launched.Four others who assisted Namik were previously jailed in December having pled guilty to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the country.Namik’s operation involved...
The Independent

Biden set to authorise shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the US will provide dozens of M1A2 Abrams tanks to the armed forces of Ukraine as the war against Russian invaders continues in the eastern European country.It’s a decision that represents a significant upping of the firepower being provided by the west to Ukraine’s weary defenders and comes the same week as Germany’s chancellor announced that his country would facilitate the transfer of Polish tanks to the country as well.The official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, according to multiple media outlets which cited US officials on the early news.More follows...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson made Prince Harry apology ‘to protect his beer brand’

Jeremy Clarkson issued his apology to Prince Harry in a bid to spare the reputation of his lager brand, reports suggest.Sources claim that Mr Clarkson was encouraged to draw up the apology after penning a newspaper column in which he said he hoped that the Duchess of Sussex would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets of Britain, while a crowd chanted “shame” and “threw excrement” at her.The TV personality previously claimed that he had “clumsily” referenced a scene in Game of Thrones in devising the controversial tableau.The column received vehement criticism, with the press watchdog...
The Independent

Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s new prime minister as he condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was unanimously voted in by his party as Jacinda Ardern’s successor, just a few days after her shock resignation.On Sunday, the 64 MPs of the ruling Labour Party voted in favour of Mr Hipkins, who was the only nominee to replace Ms Ardern. The two walked side-by-side through the halls of parliament before the caucus vote, which was largely a formality.Mr Hipkins, who will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, used his first speech after the vote to thank his “very good friend”...
The Independent

Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say

The recession that experts predict is coming for the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, according to economists working for consultancy EY.Faced with a worsening situation, less Government support and higher taxes, the experts said they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.Just three months ago, EY’s Item Club had predicted a 0.3% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4% growth next year and a 2.3% rise in 2025. But in an updated forecast released on Monday, they forecast a 0.7% drop this year,...
The Independent

Swinney: Minimum service Bill would interfere with devolved legislation

John Swinney has warned that Westminster must not be able to impose minimum service levels during industrial action in Scotland.The Deputy First Minister has written to Kevin Hollinrake, the UK enterprise, markets and small business minister, to set out the Scottish Government’s opposition to the legislative proposals.The controversial plans, which have been dubbed anti-strike legislation, would require minimum levels of service (MSLs) during strikes from ambulance workers, firefighters, rail staff and other essential workers.Mr Swinney has said the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, would undermine the Scottish Government’s Fair Work principles, while...
The Independent

Trump turns memorial for vlogger Diamond into campaign speech - and complains the service wasn’t 15 minutes

Donald Trump struggled to meet the mood of a memorial service for Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of the pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk.Speaking Saturday at the gathering in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the former president at times sounded more like a candidate delivering a stump speech than an ex-president memorialising a valued friend or political ally.At one point, he even quipped that the service had gone on much longer than the “15 minutes” he was promised to deliver his remarks and leave.“They said about 15-20 minutes, in and out. This is a little longer than 15 minutes,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Independent

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.Yellen, midway through a 10-day tour of Africa, devoted her day to highlighting the agricultural investment potential of underdeveloped African nations, especially as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated worldwide hunger and the cost of food.“As we tackle acute needs now, we must also take a longer view and scale up investment in long-term food system resilience....
The Independent

Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds to midnight – the closest in history

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been, and is now just 90 seconds away from striking 12, scientists have said.The clock, a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to ending, has been moved forward by 10 seconds.The announcement means the perceived threat is now more severe than it was last year, with the scientists citing “unprecedented danger” posed by the Russia-Ukraine war.Rachel Bronson, chief executive of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said: “As UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned this past August, the world has entered a time of nuclear danger not...
The Independent

Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid

Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially to Muslims. He was particularly incensed at Swedish authorities for allowing the demonstration to take place outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm under “the protection” of security forces. “It is clear that those who allowed such vileness to take place in front of our...
The Independent

The Independent

