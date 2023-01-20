ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional

Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bayonne coach James Turner wins 300th game as Bees top North Bergen

There was no celebration. No banner or balloons awaiting Bayonne head coach James Turner following his 300th career coaching victory - a 62-33 win at North Bergen on Saturday. And for a program that has always defined itself on its incredible tournament success in late February, such a subdued reaction for a regular season win in mid-January felt appropriate even after a history-making milestone.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

