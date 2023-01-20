Read full article on original website
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
No. 15 Manasquan beats Point Pleasant Boro to stay hot - Girls basketball recap
McKenna Karlson led four players in double digits with a game-high 13 points as Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Point Pleasant Boro 60-40 in Manasquan. Katie Collins added 12 points for Manasquan, which won its seventh game in a row and improved to 13-4. Hope Masonius...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Dunellen defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap
Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 2. Willingboro (9-4) at St. Joseph (Hamm.) (3-6), 4pm. Passaic Tech (5-11) at Paterson Eastside (11-4), 4:15pm. Bergenfield (5-9) at Pascack Valley (10-5), 4:15pm. Paramus (7-5) at Ridgewood (6-10), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (8-7) at Lakeland (7-5), 4:15pm. Tenafly (11-3) at Old Tappan (12-3),...
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional
Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Girls Basketball: Bayonne coach James Turner wins 300th game as Bees top North Bergen
There was no celebration. No banner or balloons awaiting Bayonne head coach James Turner following his 300th career coaching victory - a 62-33 win at North Bergen on Saturday. And for a program that has always defined itself on its incredible tournament success in late February, such a subdued reaction for a regular season win in mid-January felt appropriate even after a history-making milestone.
Girls basketball - Union City holds off late rally from No. 19 Teaneck
Jaylyn Orefice’s 21 points led all scorers, and it propelled Union City to a 47-45 victory over Teaneck - No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20 - in Union City. The 8-5 Soaring Eagles, who also got 12 points by Jaida Guerra, fended off a furious 20-8 fourth quarter rally by the Highwaywomen to win by a bucket.
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
How Rutgers basketball’s defensive ‘speed limit’ has led to Scarlet Knights’ success in Big Ten play
During his initial job interview with Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, then again in his introductory press conference as Rutgers’ head men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell said he was willing to walk down the New Jersey Turnpike if it meant he’d get the job. He did not have...
