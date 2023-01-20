ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

South Jersey Times wrestling notebook: Sipowicz hungry for big senior season

Cutting weight comes with the territory for wrestlers. But there was nothing that could have prepared David Sipowicz for the ordeal he had to endure last year. The Schalick/Cumberland senior 215-pounder is in the middle of an incredible bounce-back season, having posted a 16-3 record through Monday’s matches with 15 pins. His accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that he was in and out of the hospital last year with a bacterial infection that attacks the stomach.
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Overbrook defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls basketball recap

Zahaisha Nevius tallied 28 points to propel Overbrook over Pennsauken Tech 41-29 in Pine Hill. Overbrook (2-9) took an 18-13 lead into halftime before Pennsauken Tech (7-6) cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third quarter. However, Overbrook took back control in the fourth outscoring Pennsauken Tech 17-6.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional

Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s unbeaten wrestlers list is shrinking as cutoff day approaches

We dropped our first unbeaten wrestlers list last week, and in this edition, some grapplers were removed as they now own a loss and the ones who remain have new win totals. While the cutoff date is a bookmark more so for teams, it’s a day that lets wrestlers know the season is beyond halfway over. The competition only rises from this point on.
NJ.com

Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment

Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver injured after crashing SUV into N.J. home

A driver was injured after crashing an SUV into a home in Piscataway on Monday, authorities said. Piscataway police Capt. Warren Morrison said the driver was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, but didn’t immediately have an update on the man’s condition. The SUV slammed into...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy