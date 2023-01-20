Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey: Meseroll leads Nottingham past Red Bank Regional
Zachary Meseroll tallied three goals and two assists to help lift Nottingham to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional at Mercer County Park Ice Rink in West Windsor. Ashton Truelove added a goal for Nottingham (6-4-2), while goalie Gus Fillipelli tallied 37 saves. The momentum started early for Nottinghman...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap
Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
No. 15 Manasquan defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Boys basketball recap
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with its 10th consecutive victory following a 59-47 win over Point Pleasant Boro in Point Pleasant. Shane Ryan finished with 17 points for Point Pleasant Boro. Manasquan (15-3) jumped out to a 30-22 lead at halftime before holding Point Pleasant...
HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships
SUFFERN, NY - Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY. The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
What’s the Devils’ plan for Alexander Holtz, Fabian Zetterlund?
Monday was a great day for Alexander Holtz. The 21-year-old Devils forward celebrated his birthday playing video games with his friends from Sweden, then went for a steak and sushi dinner with his teammate Fabian Zetterlund in New York City.
No. 15 Middletown North rides red-hot start to victory over No. 17 Rumson-Fair Haven
It is not everyday that you see a hockey team have more shots on goal find the back of the net than not. That is what Middletown North, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to accomplish over the first two periods on Monday night. The Lions scored...
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
How Rutgers basketball’s defensive ‘speed limit’ has led to Scarlet Knights’ success in Big Ten play
During his initial job interview with Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, then again in his introductory press conference as Rutgers’ head men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell said he was willing to walk down the New Jersey Turnpike if it meant he’d get the job. He did not have...
Former Georgia teammate plans special tribute to ex-Paramus Catholic football star
When Warren McClendon takes the field on Feb. 4 in the Senior Bowl, the Georgia offensive lineman plans to honor former teammate and ex-Paramus Catholic star Devin Willock, who died earlier this month in a car crash. Per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy:. With the blessing of Warren McClendon...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
