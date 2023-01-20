After its best season in more than 20 years, Tennessee didn’t wait long to reward head football coach Josh Heupel with another raise and extension to his contract. The Vols on Tuesday announced that they had extended Heupel through January 2029 and that his annual compensation had increased to $9 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the SEC. Heupel is 18-8 in two seasons at Tennessee after a breakthrough 2022 season saw the Vols win 11 games and finish with a No. 6 final ranking – both the best marks for the program since 2001.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO