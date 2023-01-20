Read full article on original website
Fudge doubtful for Gator home game against South Carolina
Sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who has appeared in all 19 of Florida's contests this season and started each of its last 11 at power forward, is viewed as highly doubtful to play against South Carolina on Wednesday evening due to a head injury of unknown severity, first-year Gator head coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon.
Tennessee announces raise, contract extension for Josh Heupel
After its best season in more than 20 years, Tennessee didn’t wait long to reward head football coach Josh Heupel with another raise and extension to his contract. The Vols on Tuesday announced that they had extended Heupel through January 2029 and that his annual compensation had increased to $9 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the SEC. Heupel is 18-8 in two seasons at Tennessee after a breakthrough 2022 season saw the Vols win 11 games and finish with a No. 6 final ranking – both the best marks for the program since 2001.
Everything Golden said ahead of Florida home game against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday during his bi-weekly media availability. The Gators are preparing for a home matchup against South Carolina on Tuesday evening at Exactech Arena. On the team's defensive effort:. “We’ve talked about it a lot and it really hasn’t changed. We’ve...
Former UF QB commit Marcus Stokes lands HBCU offer; has DII visit set up
With National Signing Day just over a week away, one of the more high profile prospects that's still on the market is Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterbackMarcus Stokes. The Elite 11 Finalist originally flipped his commitment from Penn State to Florida back during the summer months, but ended...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
What Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James said about Vols' win over LSU
Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. Here's what the two had to say about how the team played and their individual performances. Zakai Zeigler. On playing with...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
WATE
TBI investigating teacher-student assault claim
An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. Midday News January 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
