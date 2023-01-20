Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Yankees’ Anthony Volpe gets love in MLB Pipeline’s shortstop rankings, but not Oswald Peraza
The Yankees will be looking for a starting shortstop during spring training and the favorite going is Oswald Peraza, a top three organizational prospect who looked very good at the plate and in the field debuting in the bigs late last season. Also in contention is 2022 regular Isiah Kiner-Falefa...
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Angels not for sale: What it means for Shohei Ohtani, Yankees, Mets
Reversed course Monday and announced he no longer wants to sell the Los Angeles Angels. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
New Jersey, you must protect 9/11′s forgotten victims | Opinion
New York and New Jersey share a common bond other than concerns about traffic, tolls, transit and tourism. On September 11, 2001, residents of both states lost loved ones to the terrorist attacks. New Jersey lost 750 people, nearly all of them office workers. 21 years later, we continue to lose survivors of 9/11 to illnesses linked to toxins from the destruction. But, thousands of responders and civilians have still not enrolled for the free health care to which they are entitled.
