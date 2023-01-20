Read full article on original website
Bill O’Brien hired as New England Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator
The Crimson Tide's Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien will officially be leaving the Yellowhammer state and heading north to transfer his position with the New England Patriots.
Bengals' Eli Apple walks back troll job against Bills' Stefon Diggs for apparent reference to Damar Hamlin
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has been trying to get under the skin of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. In the process, he apparently mocked Damar Hamlin.
Michael Strahan, HBCU and NFL Legend Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Texas Southern great, HBCU Legend, and Pro Football Hall of Famer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Sports Entertainment category.
Twin 2023 OL Brady, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers added two more offensive linemen to their 2023 recruiting class.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Judge Punts Puma’s Brooks Battle to West Coast Court
The still warming court battle between Puma and Brooks is getting a new venue. U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana Judge Richard L. Young, on Friday, granted Brooks’ request to move the trademark infringement suit filed in Indiana by Germany-based Puma in July to Washington state, the home to the bulk of Brooks’ operations, including its executive team, those who would most likely be called as witnesses. At issue are a pair of complaints filed by Puma, one regarding infringement of the design of its Nitro-branded shoes, but perhaps even more important Brooks’ use of the word “Nitro” in its own nitrogen-infused...
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
The newest series of hockey cards features Indigenous players at a time Native American and First Nations influences on the sport are receiving renewed attention
