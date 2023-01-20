The still warming court battle between Puma and Brooks is getting a new venue. U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana Judge Richard L. Young, on Friday, granted Brooks’ request to move the trademark infringement suit filed in Indiana by Germany-based Puma in July to Washington state, the home to the bulk of Brooks’ operations, including its executive team, those who would most likely be called as witnesses. At issue are a pair of complaints filed by Puma, one regarding infringement of the design of its Nitro-branded shoes, but perhaps even more important Brooks’ use of the word “Nitro” in its own nitrogen-infused...

