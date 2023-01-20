AUBURN — The rosters for the McDonald's All-American game were announced Tuesday, and Auburn basketball fans should recognize at least one name from the group. Aden Holloway, a four-star point guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California who signed with Auburn in November, is on the East Team with other SEC signees Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Justin Edwards (Kentucky) and DJ Wagner (Kentucky). Featured on the West Team are Baye Fall (Arkansas) and Reed Sheppard (Kentucky). ...

