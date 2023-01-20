ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
PORTLAND, OR
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
UTAH STATE
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
ATLANTA, GA
Sacramento and Toronto meet in cross-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (21-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-19, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play. The Kings have gone 16-10 at home. Sacramento is 5-6 in games decided by less...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory

Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
COLORADO STATE
Auburn basketball signee Aden Holloway named to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

AUBURN — The rosters for the McDonald's All-American game were announced Tuesday, and Auburn basketball fans should recognize at least one name from the group. Aden Holloway, a four-star point guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California who signed with Auburn in November, is on the East Team with other SEC signees Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Justin Edwards (Kentucky) and DJ Wagner (Kentucky). Featured on the West Team are Baye Fall (Arkansas) and Reed Sheppard (Kentucky). ...
AUBURN, AL
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
BUFFALO, NY

