Porterville Recorder

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento and Toronto meet in cross-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (21-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-19, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play. The Kings have gone 16-10 at home. Sacramento is 5-6 in games decided by less...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory

Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 4, Columbus 3

Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Penalties_Tanev, CGY (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 5:14; Lewis, CGY (Holding), 16:30. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Penalties_Dube, CGY (Tripping), 8:17; Kadri, CGY (Delay of Game), 9:13; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 11:07; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 11:07; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 14:09; Jenner, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:59; Backlund, CGY (Roughing), 16:59; Huberdeau, CGY (Interference), 17:43.
COLUMBUS, OH

