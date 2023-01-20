Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Porterville Recorder
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action
Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Columbus 3
Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Third Period_6, Columbus, Jenner 13 (Laine, Gudbranson), 4:34. Overtime_7, Calgary,...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Yandle becomes NHL’s new “Iron Man”
1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France. 1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.
Porterville Recorder
Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory
Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory
Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
