The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a Watauga man with aggravated assault following a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. and found Allen England, 47, standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him, according to a press release. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

WATAUGA, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO