Wise County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va.. 36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a Watauga man with aggravated assault following a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. and found Allen England, 47, standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him, according to a press release. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.
WATAUGA, TN
q95fm.net

Pike County Crash That Killed Two People Now Under Investigation

A crash that took place in Pike County is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police. The crash is said to have happened at around 4:30 PM, on Monday, January 9th, on State Highway 194-E, in the Meta community. Following an initial investigation, troopers say 70-year-old Tabitha Vanhorn was driving...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

WCSO investigating shooting near Furnace Road

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. A suspect was in custody and the victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release. The investigation is ongoing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home

Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
thebig1063.com

Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend

While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire

WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Golden alert issued out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A golden alert has been issued out of Pike County, Kentucky, for Charles Douglas Coleman, 79. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says Coleman was last seen leaving Millard Highway going towards Elkhorn City around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing a green polo shirt with khaki dress […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY

