The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Bills' Stefon Diggs

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed

Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire

As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral

Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record

The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
PITTSBURGH, PA

