NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
sportszion.com
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Yardbarker
Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Bills' Stefon Diggs
Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended...
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral
Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
Yardbarker
No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind ...
Yardbarker
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
