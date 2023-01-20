Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
LA County homeless count begins Tuesday
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 25. The count will be conducted with the help of thousands of...
theavtimes.com
Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA County
LANCASTER – Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in Lancaster and other parts of Los Angeles County over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County...
theavtimes.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The incident was reported around 2:17 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from...
theavtimes.com
Asian engineer sues Lockheed Martin for discrimination, harassment
PALMDALE – A Chinese-American former employee of Lockheed Martin Corp. is suing the aerospace firm, alleging he was forced to resign from his aeronautical engineering job in Palmdale in 2021 as a result of discrimination stemming in part from the fallout of former President Trump’s “China Initiative.”
Comments / 0